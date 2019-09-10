Cyprus president shares concerns over Turkey with Greek counterpart

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades received assurances of Greece's unwavering support for Nicosia's positions vis-a-vis growing tensions with Turkey in a “lengthy” telephone conversation between the two heads of state.

In a post on Twitter, Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Anastasiades and Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos spoke at length on Monday regarding Turkish drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone and mounting warnings from Ankara that it will not be hindered from pursuing its energy plans.

The call came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in the occupied-north of Cyprus on Monday that Nicosia should accept Ankara's proposal on energy cooperation “before it is too late.”

During his visit, Cavusoglu also announced that a Turkish consulate will open in the fenced-off town of Famagusta.