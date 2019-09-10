Greece arrests two for migrant smuggling

Greece’s coast guard says it has seized a sailing boat and arrested two people on suspicion of trying to smuggle 37 migrants to Italy.

The coast guard said Tuesday the Ukrainian-flagged boat was stopped in the Ionian Sea northwest of the island of Zakynthos on Monday morning. The 37 people crammed on board were transported to Zakynthos port, while the boat was confiscated. The nationalities of the passengers were not released.

Authorities said they were investigating whether the two suspects, identified only as foreigners aged 35 and 49, might be part of an international migrant smuggling ring.

Hundreds of people continue to arrive in Greece from Turkey, most hoping to make their way to more prosperous European nations further north. With routes through the Balkans blocked, many turn to smugglers. [AP]