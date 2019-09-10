Sokratis Malamas | Thessaloniki | September 11

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Sokratis Malamas presents a program of his most popular tunes and personal favorites at the Seikh Sou Forest (Dasos) Theater on Wednesday, September 11. He will be joined on stage by vocalist Ioanna Karapataki, an artist with whom he has been working for the past two years, as well as a seven-member band. Tickets are available from the State Theater of Northern Greece’s box office (tel 2315.200.200) and online at www.viva.gr. The show starts at 9 p.m.



Dasos Theater, Seikh Sou Forest, tel 2315.200.200