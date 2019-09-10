Botanic Fictions | Athens | September 11-14

The Goethe Institute presents “Botanic Fictions: On the Political Narratives of Plants,” a multifaceted initiative aimed at raising awareness about the destruction of plant life as a result of human activity and the connection between politics and botany. Initiated as a response to the threat posed to palm trees in Greece as a result of the incursion of the red palm weevil that started in 2004, the program curated by Anja Luckenkemper consists of film screenings, a walk in the National Garden and a symposium. The screenings (at the Pallas on Wednesday and the Astor on Friday, starting at 8 p.m.) consist of a fascinating selection of short films from different parts of the world addressing pertinent topics. Then, on Saturday, starting at 10.30 a.m., Nikos Thymakis, the first agronomist in Greece to confirm the presence and destructive activity of the red palm weevil, will conduct an educational walk in the National Garden (reservations are necessary at email prog@athen.goethe.org). This will be followed at 6 p.m. by a symposium at the Agricultural University of Athens with writer and researcher Chanelle Adams, who is conducting a study into botanic samples at the Colonial Museum of Marseille, Natasha Biza, an artist who has focused on a planting program carried out at the Ancient Agora in the 1950s, and Sung Tieu, an installation artist and activist. All of the events will be in English and are free of charge. To find out more, call 210.366.1044.



Pallas Cinema, 109 Ymittou, Pangrati;

Astor Cinema, 28 Stadiou (Korai Arcade);

Agricultural University of Athens, 75 Iera Odos