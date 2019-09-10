Artillery shells discovered in sea near Halkida

File photo

Two partially oxidized artillery shells, about 50 centimeters and 70 cm long, were spotted by a swimmer on Tuesday in the sea area off Exo Panagitsa in Halkida on the island of Evia.

According to the Halkida Port Authority, the first shell was located at a depth of about 2 meters some 30 meters from the shore, while the second was 3 meters beneath the surface about 150 meters away from the coastline.

The remote area has been closed off to swimmers until naval experts examine the shells.