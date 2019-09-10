One detained in cannabis haul in Ioannina

Police officers in the narcotics squad in Ioaninna, northwestern Greece, seized more than 73 kilograms of cannabis in the early hours of Tuesday morning after detaining a 43-year-old suspected drug dealer near the village of Kefalovryso.



Officers found the drugs during a search of the man’s vehicle, which they stopped after receiving a tip-off.

A total of 73.8 kilos of cannabis had been bundled into 47 packages.