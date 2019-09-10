NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
One detained in cannabis haul in Ioannina

TAGS: Crime

Police officers in the narcotics squad in Ioaninna, northwestern Greece, seized more than 73 kilograms of cannabis in the early hours of Tuesday morning after detaining a 43-year-old suspected drug dealer near the village of Kefalovryso.

Officers found the drugs during a search of the man’s vehicle, which they stopped after receiving a tip-off.

A total of 73.8 kilos of cannabis had been bundled into 47 packages.

