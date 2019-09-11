NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Coastal zones axed from growth bill

GIORGOS LIALIOS

After opposition within the cabinet, the Greek government has withdrawn articles included in a draft of a growth bill that sought to facilitate entrepreneurship on the country’s beaches and coasts, which however would have limited public use of these areas.

According to reports, the Prime Minister’s Office opined that these articles needed further elaboration.

Sources said the Finance Ministry will draft a separate bill regarding the country’s coastal zones in due course.

