ATHEX: Lamda sinks 8.8 percent, dragging stock market lower

With no tangible corporate news to help Greek stocks regain their momentum of previous weeks and months, the benchmark continued its downward course on Tuesday, and the psychologically important 900-point level appears impenetrable for the time being.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 849.81 points, shedding 1.05 percent from Monday’s 858.80 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.08 percent to end at 2,103.82 points.

The banks index begged to differ, improving 0.10 percent, thanks exclusively to Alpha’s gains of 1.37 percent. Meanwhile Eurobank lost 0.74 percent, National shrank 0.39 percent and Piraeus slipped 0.34 percent.

Lamda Development sank 8.84 percent on the report that it needs a capital injection.

In total 31 stocks posted gains, 75 took losses and 75 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 59 million euros, up from Monday’s 42 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.41 percent to close at 67.74 points.