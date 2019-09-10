Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport topped 3 million in August for the first time thanks to a 5.2 percent annual increase, data showed on Tuesday.

The boost to traffic came from international passengers, whose numbers increased 8.1 percent, while domestic traffic declined 1.1 percent from August 2018.

In the first eight months of the year the country’s main airport served 17.28 million passengers, up 6.7 percent from the same period in 2018. International traffic rose 8.8 percent while domestic passengers grew by just 2.2 percent.