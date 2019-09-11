Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis

Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis is expected to invite social partners and entities for a dialogue on a new measure concerning the introduction of an electronic card for workers in the next few days.



According to plans, the measure will be implemented after at least two months, at first by major enterprises and then by all corporations in Greece.

The ministry intends to put the issue up for consultation to deal with technical issues. Kathimerini understands it will take two months for the necessary interconnection with the ministry’s Ergani hirings database.

The government’s aim is to reduce falsely declared employment, as the card will record the total time of each workers’ employment.

Interconnection with the Ergani database will also allow for cross-checking with the declared data on working hours and social security contributions.