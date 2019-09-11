Shots fired in Athens suburb; no injuries reported

Police in Athens are investigating an exchange of gunfire that took place in the southeastern suburb of Ilioupoli in the early hours of Wednesday.

Witnesses reported several shots being fired just after 5.30 a.m., according to police reports, which added that it appears the passengers of two cars and a motorcycle were involved in some kind of altercation.

Three bullet casings were found at the scene of the gunfight, while it seems that all of the parties involved escaped without injury.