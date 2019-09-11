Five women give evidence in Suzanne Eaton murder investigation

Five women have come forward to give evidence in an ongoing investigation into the activities of a 27-year-old man who has confessed to the rape and murder of American biologist Suzanne Eaton in Hania on the island of Crete on July 2.

According to a report on Star TV on Tuesday night, the five women came forward after a prosecutor allowed police to release a photograph of the suspect, Yiannis Paraskakis, as part of a public appeal for information.

Four of the women reportedly told police that Paraskakis had tried to run them down with his car but then sped off. The suspect has allegedly admitted to hitting Eaton with his car twice while the 59-year-old American woman was out for a run near the hotel where she was attending a conference.

The fifth witness is said to have claimed that Paraskakis came across her while he was riding a bicycle and started making lewd and provocative comments. She apparently reported the incident to the police on May 31, just days before the Eaton murder.

After stunning Eaton with his car, Paraskakis is said to have violently forced her into the trunk and taken her to a remote location, where he raped and killed her before dumping her body in an abandoned World War II bunker.