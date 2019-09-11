Moderate quake strikes sea area northeast of Athens

A moderate earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck off the northeastern coast of Attica on Wednesday morning.

The epicenter of the 11.13 a.m. tremor was located 8 kilometers east of the seaside town of Nea Makri and at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center and the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute both said the quake, which was felt in the city center some 32 kilometers away, had a strength of 3.8 Richter.



There are no reports of injuries or damage.