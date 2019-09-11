NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Baby girl found abandoned in supermarket trolley

A newborn infant was abandoned in the early hours of Wednesday in the northern Athens suburb of Nea Ionia.

The baby girl was found by a resident outside an apartment building, inside a supermarket trolley.

Police called to the scene took the infant to a children's hospital, where doctors ascertained that she is in good health and did not come to any physical harm as a result of her ordeal.

An investigation is under way to identify the person or persons who abandoned the baby.

