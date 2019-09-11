Plan for rebuilding fire-ravaged town of Mati in the pipeline

The Environment Ministry will be ready to sign an agreement with the Greek Technical Chamber (TEE) within the month for a study into the reconstruction of the fire-ravaged east Attica town of Mati.

Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday that the plan will also include new zoning regulations for the entire east Attica area, where more than 100 people died in wildfires in the summer of 2018.

“The final study could have started last year so that no time was wasted. A year has been lost instead,” Hatzidakis told a Parliamentary discussion on a draft law outlining measures to speed up and improve recovery efforts in the area, in a dig at the previous SYRIZA government.

Responding to concerns from the opposition regarding TEE's ability to assign contracts without a tender, Hatzidakis assured that the agreement between the ministry and the chamber will safeguard all the rules of transparency and oversight.