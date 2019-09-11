Anima I | Athens | September 12 - November 17

Artist Jannis Varelas constructs collage-like paintings that showcase the profundity of ordinary objects. His latest solo exhibition, “Anima I,” at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex, features items from the museum’s historical collections alongside paintings combining realism and the abstract with his friends and family as models, scrapbooks, archive material, photographs, collages, video and costumes from the preparatory stages of the performative process. The exhibition is co-produced by the Onassis Foundation. Opening hours are Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.benaki.org.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, Tavros, tel 210.345.3111