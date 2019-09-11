WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

May Roosevelt & Mechanimal | Athens | September 12

TAGS: Music

Greek composer and musician May Roosevelt, an expert on the theremin, one of the earliest electronic instruments, joins forces with Mechanimal, a local industrial audiovisual creative group, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Labyrinth venue at 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 12. Roosevelt will present her album “Junea,” with Mechanimal providing optical accompaniment to her soundscapes. Admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,  tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org 

