May Roosevelt & Mechanimal | Athens | September 12
Greek composer and musician May Roosevelt, an expert on the theremin, one of the earliest electronic instruments, joins forces with Mechanimal, a local industrial audiovisual creative group, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Labyrinth venue at 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 12. Roosevelt will present her album “Junea,” with Mechanimal providing optical accompaniment to her soundscapes. Admission is free of charge.
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org