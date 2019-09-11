City Tribute | Athens | September 12-18

The Greek Film Archive's Lais open-air cinema is hosting a tribute to movies shot in famous urban settings, showing 13 films shot in 11 cities. The program begins at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday with Wim Wenders' 1995 “Lisbon Story.” Subsequent screenings will take place at 8.30 and 10.30 p.m. and include Martin Scorsese's “The Departed,” Woody Allen's “Manhattan,” Federico Fellini's “Roma,” Michelangelo Antonioni's “La Notte,” Nikos Panagiotopoulos' “Delivery” and Constantine Giannaris' “From the Edge of the City.” All the films will be screened in their original language with Greek subtitles. For the full program, visit www.tainiothiki.gr, but be warned that the listings are in Greek.



Lais Cinema, 136 Mega Alexandrou, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.361.2046