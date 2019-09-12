Nigel Kennedy | Athens | October 7
Violin superstar Nigel Kennedy is headed to Athens' iconic Herod Atticus Theater to perform his revolutionary interpretation of an all-time classic, Vivaldi's “Four Seasons,” of which Kennedy's recording has sold a Guinness record-breaking 4 million-plus copies since its release in 1989. Kennedy, who is also the best-selling classical violinist of all times, will be joined by a 30-member orchestra. Tickets start from 38 euros and can be purchased online at ww.viva.gr or reserved by phone at 211.800.5141.
Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807