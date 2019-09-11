Piraeus Bank joins EIB’s green investment project

Piraeus Bank has agreed to support a new 650-million-euro infrastructure investment program developed by the Development and Investments Ministry and the European Investment Bank.



Projects will be able to apply for new financing under the initiative in the coming weeks.



“Expanding our long-standing cooperation with the European Investment Bank Group, we have signed this new agreement for Piraeus Bank’s participation in the Infrastructure Fund of Funds with the intention to finance projects in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and urban development,” stated Christos Megalou, chief executive officer at Piraeus.



“Through this participation, Piraeus Bank confirms its strategic focus on supporting environmentally and socially responsible entrepreneurship and reinforces its capabilities in promoting investments that contribute to the upgrade of the urban landscape,” Megalou added.



“The European Investment Bank welcomes the involvement of Piraeus Bank, whose local knowledge and sector expertise will help implement projects under the Infrastructure Fund of Funds initiative across Greece,” said Andrew McDowell, the EIB president responsible for Greece.