ATHEX: Bourse index closes at day’s highest point

The Greek stock market recovered somewhat on Wednesday after three days of losses thanks to a buying spree during the closing auctions that took the main indexes to the day’s high amid a positive mood in most foreign markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 857.30 points, adding 0.88 percent to Tuesday’s 849.81 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.14 percent to end at 2,127.86 points.

The banks index jumped 2.69 percent, with Piraeus earning 3.74 percent, National growing 2.77 percent, Eurobank collecting 2.50 percent and Alpha improving 2.39 percent.

Fourlis climbed 4.05 percent, Jumbo rose 3.78 percent, Aegean Air ascended 2.32 percent and Cenergy Holdings augmented 2.07 percent, as Hellenic Petroleum declined 4.02 percent and Ellaktor conceded 2.42 percent.

In total 56 stocks enjoyed gains, 32 registered losses and 38 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 59 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index ended its slide, advancing 0.35 percent to close at 67.98 points.