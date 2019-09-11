Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will present the priorities of the new Greek government at Friday’s Eurogroup meeting before sending a letter to the European Stability Mechanism informing Greece’s main creditor of Athens’ intention to repay some of the loans from the International Monetary Fund ahead of schedule.

The procedure, a ministry source said, is expected to take about two months, so the approval of the Greek request is not expected before November.

Staikouras will also hold one-to-one meetings with European commissioners, Eurogroup head Mario Centeno and ESM chief Klaus Regling.