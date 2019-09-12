The Environment Ministry is mulling yet another extension to the deadline for owners to declare their properties to the country’s land registry after the rate of submissions declined over the summer, dashing initial hopes they would pick up.



Officials attributed the drop to a sense of complacency among owners sparked by successive deadline extensions.

The ministry said it would be the last extension and that it is now examining the prospect of penalizing late declarations with fines.

However, despite the decline in submission rates, the cadastre said property declarations are overall still increasing since the process began in November last year.