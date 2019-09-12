Bells signal start of new school year

Students and teachers in the southern Greek town of Nafplio attend the customary blessing ceremony on Wednesday marking the beginning of the new school year across the country. Addressing Greece’s some 1.5 million students and 150,000 teachers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed that his government will "support public schools and education." For its part, the Education Ministry said that all the necessary textbooks have been delivered on time to schools around the country. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]