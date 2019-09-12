COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Oxi Day Foundation offers scholarships for 'philotimo' essay

The non-profit Washington Oxi Day Foundation announced it is offering scholarships to five Greek-American students who will best describe the meaning of the word “philotimo” in an essay.

The winner of the contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship and an invitation to the Foundation’s October 24 black tie gala in Washington DC, where the winner will be recognized; the second prize is two 1,000-dollar scholarships and the third is two 500-dollar scholarships.

Students are asked to describe what “philotimo” means to them and submit their essay to the Foundation, emailing info@oxidayfoundation.org by October 4.

