Enduring Greek rock act Pyx Lax, a band that gave the public memorable tunes such as the ballad “Monaxia Mou Ola” and boasts three gold and five platinum albums, will be performing at Thessaloniki’s Gis Theater on Friday, September 13, as part of its summer tour. Tickets are available from the State Theater of Northern Greece’s box office (tel 2315.200.200) and online at www.viva.gr. The show starts at 9 p.m.

Gis Theater, Triandria, tel 2315.200.200