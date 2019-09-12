Cretan Cities: The Testimony of the Coins | Crete | To December 15

The Museum of Ancient Eleutherna’s temporary exhibition “Cretan Cities: The Testimony of the Coins” showcases Cretan history through a collection of ancient coins. The exhibit, organized by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Rethymno, the University of Crete and the Alpha Bank Numismatic Collection, includes 124 ancient coins and a detailed catalogue in Greek and English. In addition to the coin collection, the exhibit features a multimedia display that allows visitors to zoom in and see the coins in closer detail. The exhibit will be open until December 15 in Crete’s northern city of Rethymno. The museum is open Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission costs 4 euros. For more information, visit mae.com.gr.

Museum of Ancient Eleutherna, Eleftherna Mylopotamou, Rethymno, tel 283.409.2501