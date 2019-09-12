Manhunt under way for two escaped convicts in central Greece

Police in central Greece were on Thursday seeking two inmates missing from Domokos Prison in Fthiotida, one of whom was serving a life sentence for murder.

One of the convicts is a 40-year-old Polish man who was serving a life term and an additional 20 years for the murder of a 73-year-old businessman on Mykonos in 2010.

The 40-year-old had been due to return from a furlough on Monday but there has been no sign of him.

Authorities are also seeking a 34-year-old Albanian, a convict at the same prison serving time for drug dealing, who had been due to return from his furlough on Wednesday.