Baby mauled by Rottweiler dog

Police on Thursday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal mauling of a 3-month-old girl by her family’s Rottweiler at their home in Glyka Nera, northeastern Athens.

The infant was pronounced dead on Thursday morning after her 35-year-old mother rushed her to the Paidon Hospital in Penteli.

The mother, who has another three children, was reportedly in a state of shock. She faces charges of negligence and exposing a minor to danger.

Neighbors said the dog was usually seen on the balcony of the family’s apartment. According to media reports that cited friends of the family, the dog got through the balcony mesh screen, dragged the baby out of her chair and pulled her out onto the balcony, where it mauled her.