ATHEX: Bourse index slides back to 850 points

Unimpressed by the announcements of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, traders on the Greek bourse put fresh pressure on stock prices on Thursday, with banks ending the rising course observed over the previous couple of days, in line with most other European markets. The local market appears unhappy with the various announcements about share capital increases.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 850.55 points, shedding 0.79 percent from Wednesday’s 857.30 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.75 percent to end at 2,111.83 points.

The banks index fell 0.91 percent, with Alpha sinking 1.26 percent, Piraeus conceding 0.98 percent, National parting with 0.69 percent and Eurobank losing 0.61 percent.

Aegean Air gave up 3.15 percent, Motor Oil shrank 2.89 percent and Viohalco was down 2.86 percent, as Sarantis earned 0.85 percent and Ellaktor climbed 0.50 percent.

In total 32 stocks reported gains, 68 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 58.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.81 percent to close at 67.43 points.