An investigation into the disappearance of a significant amount of military equipment and weapons from a naval base on the southern Aegean island of Leros was gathering pace on Thursday, with the net closing around three suspects, Kathimerini understands.

The suspects are a navy officer who was formerly in charge of guarding the area where the equipment was stored and two members of the navy’s Underwater Demolition Squad.

One of the three was traced and testified on Thursday, Kathimerini understands, and, according to certain sources, he admitted his role in the theft.

Greek authorities traced the suspects after another navy officer testified that they had sought access to the storage area a year ago, ostensibly to check the “operational capacity” of the weapons.

The request was made a few days after an inventory of the weapons, according to that testimony. It is thought that the suspects’ motive was arms smuggling.