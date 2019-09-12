Politico: Schinas 'prominent, well-liked' member of von der Leyen team

Margaritis Schinas, who was nominated to serve as a European Commission vice president "for protecting our European way of life" by EC President-elect Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week. has been lauded by Politico as "one of the most prominent and well-liked members of von der Leyen's new team."

Schinas, a former MEP who was the chief spokesman for outgoing EC President Jean-Claude Juncker is "renowned for his generally good-natured sparring with reporters at the Commission's midday press conference, and occasionally a cause for groaning because of his ability to spin issues or decline to answer an unwanted question," Politico said.

It added that Schinas' "dedication to the EU and European project is undisputed," noting also that "even as Juncker criticized the title proposed by von der Leyen, he defended Schinas, telling Euronews that the title did not fit with the Greek nominee's personal values.”