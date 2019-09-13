ND branch in Athens suburb vandalized with paint

Vandals splashed paint on a local branch of ruling New Democracy in an Athens suburb in the early hours of Friday.

Police are investigating the incident, which was carried out by unknown assailants at around 2.30 a.m. against the Plapouta Street party office in Neo Iraklio, northeast Athens.

The incident comes a day after a more violent attack against another New Democracy branch in Athens' Pefki suburb.

In Thursday's incident, assailants set off a cluster of small gas canisters outside the office's entrance, damaging the facade and causing glass to break in the building from the blast.