Euro MP and ex-MP found guilty over 2013 Golden Dawn attack on community center

Golden Dawn European Parliament Member Yiannis Lagos and former MP Nikos Michos were found guilty on Friday over a July 2013 attack on a community center in the eastern Athens suburb of Ilioupoli.

Judges hearing the ongoing case against the neo-Nazi party that includes several criminal acts, including the September 2013 murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas, convicted seven of the nine defendants accused of carrying out the attack on the privately run Synergeio center, which, among other activities, offered free Greek language classes to migrants.

Lagos and Michos received an eight-month suspended sentence for instigating the attack that was carried out by a group of around 20 Golden Dawn members on the community center and on its director, Panagiotis Drimilis.

Judges rejected the prosecutor's demand for their acquittal on the basis of more lenient provisions in the new criminal code.

Another five party members were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and using weapons. Four were convicted to 11 months in prison and the fifth to five months.