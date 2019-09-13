Fire breaks out in Lagonisi, eastern Attica; evacuation ordered

The Greek fire service on Friday ordered the evacuation of several homes in Lagonisi, east Attica, after strong winds pushed a blaze that had started in low-lying brush on an empty plot towards the town's residential area.

Twelve fire trucks and four helicopters were dispatched to the area, with 25 firefighters, though their efforts are being hampered by strong winds.



More forces joined them later in the day, while a section of the Athens-Sounio highway has been closed to traffic.

“The wind is very, very powerful and the fire is burning residential areas. Please help us have the area evacuated,” Mayor Petros Filippou told Skai TV.



Initial reports had suggested the blaze to be in the neighboring town of Saronida.

This is the fourth wild fire to break out since Friday morning amid powerful winds and tinder-dry conditions.

A blaze in Marathon, northeast of Athens, has been contained, while the firefighting efforts continued in Hania, Crete, and on the island of Chios.