New World Journey | Athens | September 15

The Athens State Orchestra returns for a third year to the Stavros Niarchos Park’s Great Lawn on Sunday, September 15, for a “Journey to the New World.” Joined by accordion and bandoneon virtuoso Klaudiusz Baran, the historic Greek ensemble, conducted by Giorgos Vranos, will perform works by three iconic composers from the Americas: Argentinean tango master Astor Piazzolla and two North Americans, the much-loved genre-crossing George Gershwin and trailblazer Leonard Bernstein. The performance starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. Visitors are advised to bring mosquito spray and a mat or blanket to sit on.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org