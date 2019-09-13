Yiannis Markopoulos | Athens | September 14

Respected Greek composer Yiannis Markopoulos conducts the ERT Symphony Orchestra and Athens Municipal Choir at the Papagou Garden Theater in his landmark piece “The Liturgy of Orpheus,” an oratorio of fragments of Orphic poems with a narrative text by Panos Theodoridis. The performance features bass-baritone Tassos Apostolou and soprano Elena Kelesidi, as well as actor Grigoris Valtinos in the role of narrator. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 5 euros. For details, call the Papagou Festival's box office during working hours on tel 213.202.7187.



Papagou Garden Theater, Korytsas, tel 213.202.7185