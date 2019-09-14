En Aithria 10 | Athens | To September 28

The Hellenic American Union presents an exhibition of works by 70 Greek comic artists and illustrators in a show organized by Comicdom Press and the Hellenic American College (HAEC). “En Aithria 10” showcases the range and diversity of creative work, sources of inspiration and artistic currents to be seen in contemporary Greek comics and illustration. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.



Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr