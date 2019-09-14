Yiannis Psychopedis | Poros | To September 30

The Citronne Gallery presents an exhibition of works by acclaimed Greek artist Yiannis Psychopedis at the Poros Archaeological Museum, running through September 30. “The Alphabet – Archaic Palimpsest” consists of 24 pieces corresponding to the letters of the Greek alphabet, while also alluding to the divisions of Homer's epic poems into 24 rhapsodies in order to address the enduring dilemmas of humanity: death-life, memory-oblivion, identity-alienation, love-aversion, transcendence-hubris. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays to Sundays from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Archaeological Museum of Poros, Korizi Square, tel 697.998.9684