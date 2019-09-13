Over 3,400 migrants reached Greece in September

A total of 3,469 migrants arrived at Greece's northern Aegean islands from the start of September till Friday morning, according to figures published by the region's general police directorate.



Breaking down the numbers, 2,078 foreign nationals arrived on Lesvos, 589 on Chios and 802 on Samos since September 1.



In August, arrivals on the islands of the north Aegean totalled 5,813, of which 3,866 on Lesvos, 685 on Chios amd 1,262 on Samos.