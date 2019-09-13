NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Woman arrested at AIA with dozens of stolen passports

TAGS: Crime, Migration

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested at Athens International Airport for the illegal possession of 401 travel documents, most of which had been reported stolen.

Police said the woman, a Romanian national, was nabbed on Friday at arrivals after the documents, passports and IDs, were found by an airport official during an inspection of her luggage.

The 49-year-old is accused of illegally possessing travel documents of third parties and accepting items that came into her possession as a result of a crime.

The investigation is continuing, in collaboration with foreign law enforcement agencies, to determine the extent of the woman’s illegal activities and whether she had accomplices.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 