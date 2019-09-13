Woman arrested at AIA with dozens of stolen passports

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested at Athens International Airport for the illegal possession of 401 travel documents, most of which had been reported stolen.



Police said the woman, a Romanian national, was nabbed on Friday at arrivals after the documents, passports and IDs, were found by an airport official during an inspection of her luggage.



The 49-year-old is accused of illegally possessing travel documents of third parties and accepting items that came into her possession as a result of a crime.



The investigation is continuing, in collaboration with foreign law enforcement agencies, to determine the extent of the woman’s illegal activities and whether she had accomplices.