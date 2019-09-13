Robbers netted after vicious attack on guard

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested five suspected members of a robbery ring believed to have been operating in and around the northern port city following an armed raid on a company near the village of Kalohori.



According to investigators, the five suspects – all men aged between 17 and 25 – broke into the company premises on August 23, grabbed cash and valuables and fled in a car after vandalizing the property.



After being spotted by the security guard who had been on duty at the time, the perpetrators ran him over and then beat him up before also stealing his car.



That vehicle was later found and returned to the guard who was being treated for multiple injuries.



The five robbers face charges of theft and attempted manslaughter.