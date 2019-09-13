Sarantis projects 11.6 pct increase in sales

The management of listed company Sarantis appears optimistic that the cosmetics group will achieve its sales and profits targets for this year, as after the 0.82 percent decline in sales over the first half of the year due to delays in orders, there was an increase in July and August.



The strong increase in sales anticipated throughout the second half of the year may well validate the estimate for an 11.6 percent increase in sales in 2019, compared to 2018, to reach up to 384 million euros.