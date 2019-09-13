Strategy pays off for Coca-Cola bottler

Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCHBC) saw its net profits more than double last year, thanks to the reorganization of its production structure decided and implemented during the decade of the financial crisis, and to the strategy followed to strengthen output in Greece through the expansion and upgrading of the company’s factory at Schimatari, central Greece.



According to the company, the expansion of the bottler’s portfolio with new products in the refreshments category as well as the strengthening of its presence in the alcoholic drinks market played a key role in the rise in earnings reported for 2018.



According to the report published by CCHBC, its net revenues from sales came to 480.7 million euros in 2018, up 5.2 percent on 2017, and after-tax profits were 11.7 million euros, against 4.2 million in 2017, representing an increase of 178.6 percent.