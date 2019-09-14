Turkey ‘books’ southeastern Aegean area

File photo

In what is seen as an effort to ratchet up the pressure on Athens, Ankara issued a new navigational telex on Friday reserving an area stretching from west of the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo to south of Rhodes for “oceanographic and climate” research by its Bilim-2 vessel until September 16.



A second Turkish navtex reserved the same area for naval exercises on September 17.



For its part, Athens has not remained idle in the face of Turkish movements in the area in recent to months.

According to sources, it has already issued a submarine notice reserving a large area stretching from south of Kastellorizo to within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and has already begun exercises. The subnote will expire in mid-October.