In the dispute that has broken out over the slow progress in the construction of a new metro network in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, we have heard serious arguments from both those in favor of accelerating the work and those who say it can’t move any faster. However, while we may have heard both sides of the story, it doesn’t appear that the two sides have been listening to each other.

Political speculation from both sides threatens to drown out serious discussion of the issue altogether. Slogans and hysteria obscure the real issue, which is completing the never-ending project faster than it’s currently moving, doing so while containing costs, and also preserving the ancient finds discovered during the work.



These goals are not incompatible. And they are too important to be dashed in yet another unnecessary minor “civil war.”