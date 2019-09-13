ATHEX: Weekly losses contained by Friday’s stock advance

The benchmark of the Greek stock market contained its weekly losses on Friday, but failed to avert its first week in the red after three weeks of gains. Friday’s Eurogroup offered traders nothing new in the way of fresh momentum, as it is a widely shared view that the primary surplus targets can only be tweaked after 2020, as European Stability Mechanism head Klaus Regling conceded.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 856.99 points, adding 0.76 percent to Thursday’s 850.55 points. On a weekly basis it slipped 1.43 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.25 percent to end at 2,117.11 points, but the small-cap index contracted 0.48 percent.

The banks index advanced 1.11 percent as Piraeus climbed 2.52 percent and Eurobank improved 1.23 percent.

In total 61 stocks posted gains, 42 headed south and 21 stayed put.

Turnover came to 57.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 50.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index edged up 0.04 percent to close at 67.46 points.