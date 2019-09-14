Protest in central Athens over Exarchia squat evictions

Around 1,000 protesters marched in downtown Athens on Saturday in a rally organized by several anti-establishment groups protesting the evacuation last month of three squats in the central district of Exarchia that had been home to dozens of refugees and migrants, including families with small children.



The march, which started at Athens University's Propylaia and was originally planned to end in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square but was instead diverted to Exarchia, caused traffic jams in the city center and delays in public transport.