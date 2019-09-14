NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Teen rescued on Mount Olympus is well in his health, says hospital

An underage hiker who was injured while climbing Mount Olympus in central Greece is well in his health, the hospital where he was transferred said in a statement Saturday.

The man, identified only as a young student, was injured when he fell while crossing the Kangelia path. It was not clear whether the man was hiking alone or with a group.

Two crews from the Hellenic Rescue Team (EMAK), and local climbing groups participated in the search and rescue operation, along with a Super Puma helicopter.

