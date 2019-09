Dozens of firefighters were sent to tackle a large fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon near the seaside resort town of Loutraki, 81 kilometers west of Athens.

Eye-witnesses told Kathimerini some of the smoke has reached the town and that the fire appears to be near the Monastery of Aghios Patapios, located on a mountain behind the town.

The fire service said 30 men, a water-dropping helicopter and two Pezetel aircraft have been deployed in the area.